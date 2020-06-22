Wanda Kay Honey
Wanda Kay Honey

Monroe - Ms. Honey was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on October 4, 1956 and passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, John Lamar Honey; grandparents, J.C. and Myrtle Rea McGowen and John and Earlean Honey.

Ms. Honey is survived by her mother, Norma McGowen Honey; one sister, Nancy H. Lee and husband Ricky of Farmerville, LA; two brothers, John Daniel Honey of Albany, NY, James Christopher Honey of Monroe, LA; uncle Jimmy W. McGowen of Mer Rouge, LA; niece, Amber R. Honey; nephews, Keith Lee and wife Serina, Colby Lee and wife Jill, Matthew Lee and wife Suzanne; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Wanda lived an adventurous and colorful life that made her a natural born entertainer. While attending West Monroe High School, her passions were playing the bass drum for the West Monroe Rebelettes and writing for the West Monroe Dispatch. In high school, she interned at KNOE where she had the opportunity to meet Bob Hope.

After graduating from West Monroe High School in 1974, Wanda began working for KNOE radio full-time and she became the first female disc jockey in northeast Louisiana. During this time, she attended NLU during the day and worked as a disc jockey at night, until she earned her Associate's degree in Photojournalism. Over the years she had worked at various radio stations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi. Between her radio gigs, she also worked at Boeing Company, as well as, attended Huntsville Bible College, where she received her Associate's degree in Christian Education.

During her travels, she met and made friends along the way. Wanda will be missed by many, but especially by her family. Thanks for all the great times and memories you provided. They will be cherished and never forgotten.

A memorial service for Ms. Wanda Kay Honey, age sixty-three, will be held at a later date.




Published in The News Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Golden Funeral Home of Bastrop, LLC
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
318-281-3171
