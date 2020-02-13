|
Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson, Jr.
Bastrop - Mr. Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson, Jr. was born at Bastrop, Louisiana on March 20, 1942 to the late Warren Everett Stevenson, Sr. and Lucille "Cile" Brown Stevenson. He passed away peacefully on the morning of February 12, 2020 at the Savannah Court in Bastrop. Along with his parents Steve is preceded in death by his niece Julie Stevenson. Steve was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop and a retired service attendant with Simmons Exxon and Eastside Exxon. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James Alan "Jim" Stevenson and Becki Stevenson and three cousins.
Services honoring and celebrating Steve's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Bastrop with Reverends Lisa Mayo and Bob Burgess officiating. Immediately following the services a light lunch reception and a time of fellowship will be held at the funeral home.
Committal and interment will be at Stevenson Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
For those who wish the family suggest that planned memorials for Steve be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop, 222 South Washington St., Bastrop, LA. 71220 or Louisiana United Methodist Children's Home, 904 Deville Ln., Ruston, LA. 71270.
