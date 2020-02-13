Services
Cox Funeral Homes
611 N Washington St
Bastrop, LA 71220
(318) 283-3100
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Cox Funeral Homes
611 N Washington St
Bastrop, LA 71220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson Jr. Obituary
Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson, Jr.

Bastrop - Mr. Warren Everett "Steve" Stevenson, Jr. was born at Bastrop, Louisiana on March 20, 1942 to the late Warren Everett Stevenson, Sr. and Lucille "Cile" Brown Stevenson. He passed away peacefully on the morning of February 12, 2020 at the Savannah Court in Bastrop. Along with his parents Steve is preceded in death by his niece Julie Stevenson. Steve was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop and a retired service attendant with Simmons Exxon and Eastside Exxon. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James Alan "Jim" Stevenson and Becki Stevenson and three cousins.

Services honoring and celebrating Steve's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Bastrop with Reverends Lisa Mayo and Bob Burgess officiating. Immediately following the services a light lunch reception and a time of fellowship will be held at the funeral home.

Committal and interment will be at Stevenson Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.

For those who wish the family suggest that planned memorials for Steve be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop, 222 South Washington St., Bastrop, LA. 71220 or Louisiana United Methodist Children's Home, 904 Deville Ln., Ruston, LA. 71270.

www.coxfuneral.com
Published in The News Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -