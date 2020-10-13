Wayne Goyne



Bastrop - Funeral services for Wayne Ersel Goyne, 88, will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 pm in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Dalyn Helbling. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Golden Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm until service time. Wayne went to his heavenly home on October 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness.



Wayne Ersel Goyne was born February 4, 1932 in White, Arkansas to John Ersel and Ouida Muse Goyne. His mother died at his birth and he was raised by his grandparents John Edward and Nettie Draper Goyne. He attend elementary school in White, Arkansas and graduated high school in Crossett, Arkansas. After high school he attended Arkansas A & M, Monticello where he was on the baseball team. The Korean Conflict began soon after and he joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country aboard the "U.S.S. Alstede." He saw much of the world and made many lifelong friends. True to his love for sports, he was invited to join the Navy Boxing Team, where he was named All Navy Co-Champion. After serving from 1951-1955, he was honorably discharged from the military and returned home. He met his future wife Sylvia Dawn Smith that summer, they married on August 18, 1956 and raised three wonderful children.



He returned to college, attending NLU where he earned his B.S. in Business Administration. He was also a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon business fraternity. He began his business career working for International Paper Co. While working, he began night school at NLU and earned his MBA. While at International Paper, he was on the Bastrop Barons baseball team. He coached many baseball league teams while his boys were growing up.



He became a member of Kraftman Federal Credit Union and served on their Board of Directors for 35 years. Wayne is a life- long member of First Church of God in Bastrop where he served as usher. He has been an exceptional family man, husband, father and "Papa." His favorite past times were spending time with his family, camping, traveling and being in the great outdoors.



Wayne was preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Wayne Goyne. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Dawn Goyne; his children Mitchell Wayne and wife Cheryl, Roland Scott and his wife Debbie, and Elizabeth "Beth" Dawn Freeman and husband Alan. Further blessings are their 5 beautiful grandchildren Justin McCrary and wife Tina, Derek Goyne and wife Shelby, Austin Goyne, (Brandon Wayne Goyne), Sarah Goyne, Renee Stephenson and husband Chris and family, and Jamie Christian and family. Great-grandchildren are Connor Goyne, Ryleigh Castle and Wesley Jane McCrary. Sisters and brothers -in-law Annette and Don McIntryre, Janette and Jerry Grubbs and many much loved Goyne cousins.



Pallbearers will be Justin McCrary, Derek Goyne, Lee McIntyre, Bobby Priest, John Lang and William Goyne. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Goyne, Chris Stephenson, Ken Priest, and Charlie Bryant.









