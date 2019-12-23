|
Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard, 85, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Feazel Chapel at First West, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Entombment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dr. Beauregard was born April 19, 1934, and passed away December 21, 2019. He served as a physician in the United States Air Force. Dr. Beauregard was the first Pediatrician to practice in West Monroe and he served the community for almost 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Polk Beauregard.
Survivors include his daughters, Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock and husband James L. Braddock of West Monroe, and Dr. Kathryn Elizabeth Beauregard Southerland and husband Kepner Dell Southerland of Bossier City, LA; two grandchildren, Keyton Janes Southerland and Kepner Dell Southerland, II, both Bossier City, LA; and special friend, Jeanette Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Gil Johnson, Fred Frantom, Shawn McKenzie, Jackie Green and the members of the Mitch Sumrall Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.
