Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Beauregard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard Obituary
Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Dr. Wilbur Gerard "Jerry" Beauregard, 85, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Feazel Chapel at First West, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Entombment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Dr. Beauregard was born April 19, 1934, and passed away December 21, 2019. He served as a physician in the United States Air Force. Dr. Beauregard was the first Pediatrician to practice in West Monroe and he served the community for almost 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Polk Beauregard.

Survivors include his daughters, Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock and husband James L. Braddock of West Monroe, and Dr. Kathryn Elizabeth Beauregard Southerland and husband Kepner Dell Southerland of Bossier City, LA; two grandchildren, Keyton Janes Southerland and Kepner Dell Southerland, II, both Bossier City, LA; and special friend, Jeanette Henderson.

Pallbearers will be Gil Johnson, Fred Frantom, Shawn McKenzie, Jackie Green and the members of the Mitch Sumrall Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -