Wiley E. Roach
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Wiley E. Roach, 87, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Roach was born October 19, 1932 and passed away June 18, 2020.
Mr. Wiley was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in West Monroe and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. He was retired owner of Roach Nursery. Wiley was an avid hunter, he was the longtime president of Kellogg Hunting Club on Davis Island, and he spent many memorable days at his camp on the Ouachita River.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ann Roach.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Roach, Nita R. Little and husband, Steve, and Rachel Roach; son, David Roach and wife, Kim; nine grandchildren, Jaclyn Heard Cooper and husband Billy Cooper, Bonnie Carr and husband Chris Carr, Lindsey Hibbard, William Roach and wife Holly, Lauren Hampton, Whitney Hampton Voss and husband Zach Voss, Emily Little Clayton and husband Chace Clayton, Wesley Little and Nicholas Levet; and ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Will Roach, Wesley Little, Chase Clayton, Nicholas Levet, Paul Lemoine, Billy Cooper and Bobby Petrus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Hollis, Sam Henry, Dr. F.P. Cobb, Jerry Paige, Johnny Wilbanks, Dr. Clyde Elliott, Dr. Jesse LaPietra, Chuck Finley and John Kelly.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. During this time, due to capacity requirements, we ask that you express your condolences to the family in a short and timely manner so that everyone may have the same opportunity.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Clyde Elliott and Dr. Jesse LaPietra for their special medical care and their unwavering friendship throughout Wiley's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to See To It Missions at First West Baptist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Wiley E. Roach, 87, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Roach was born October 19, 1932 and passed away June 18, 2020.
Mr. Wiley was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in West Monroe and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. He was retired owner of Roach Nursery. Wiley was an avid hunter, he was the longtime president of Kellogg Hunting Club on Davis Island, and he spent many memorable days at his camp on the Ouachita River.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ann Roach.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Roach, Nita R. Little and husband, Steve, and Rachel Roach; son, David Roach and wife, Kim; nine grandchildren, Jaclyn Heard Cooper and husband Billy Cooper, Bonnie Carr and husband Chris Carr, Lindsey Hibbard, William Roach and wife Holly, Lauren Hampton, Whitney Hampton Voss and husband Zach Voss, Emily Little Clayton and husband Chace Clayton, Wesley Little and Nicholas Levet; and ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Will Roach, Wesley Little, Chase Clayton, Nicholas Levet, Paul Lemoine, Billy Cooper and Bobby Petrus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Hollis, Sam Henry, Dr. F.P. Cobb, Jerry Paige, Johnny Wilbanks, Dr. Clyde Elliott, Dr. Jesse LaPietra, Chuck Finley and John Kelly.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. During this time, due to capacity requirements, we ask that you express your condolences to the family in a short and timely manner so that everyone may have the same opportunity.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Clyde Elliott and Dr. Jesse LaPietra for their special medical care and their unwavering friendship throughout Wiley's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to See To It Missions at First West Baptist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.