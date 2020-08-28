Willard L. Newman
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Willard L. Newman, 95, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will be in Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 the family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Willard L. Newman was born June 13, 1925 and passed away August 25, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Dempsey. He worked for over 45 years for the Brown Paper/Graphic Packaging Paper Mill as a Supervisor. After his early retirement, he spent most of his time at his camp on Lake D'Arbonne and at Shiloh Hunting Club. First and foremost, he was a great husband and a wonderful father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Stanley Newman and Rose Williams Newman; brother, Ned Newman; sisters-in-law, Beth Denton Newman and Marie McNair Newman; and son-in-law, Steven Terry.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Mildred Carpenter Newman; daughters, Pamela Newman Terry, Kathy Newman Reljac and husband Joe, and Lynn Newman Koons and husband Scott; granddaughter, Melissa Reljac; grandson, Kelly Joseph Reljac; great granddaughter, Elle Marie Brandon; brothers, Robert E. Newman and wife Opal, and Ted F. Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
