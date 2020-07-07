William Alton "Bill" NorsworthyCollinston - Mr. Norsworthy was born October 14, 1928, in Bastrop, LA and passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Lagniappe Healthcare in Bastrop, LA. After graduating from Collinston High School, Bill served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a helicopter mechanic and earned the rank of Sargent. Shortly after returning home, he began working on the family farm. His hard work and dedication led him to take over the family business. He was also, part owner of the Northeast Louisiana Telephone Company, where he served as Vice President over the years and as President for a time.Mr. Norsworthy is preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Alton Norsworthy; and sister, Dorothy Anne George.Survivors include his nephew, Mike George (Rose Anne) of Collinson, LA; great nieces, Erin Jarrell (Dustin) of Lake Charles, LA and Christine Sanders (Garrett) of Baton Rouge, LA; great nephew, Dr. Douglas George and fiancé Brittny Donovan of New Orleans, LA; great great nieces, Emma Jarrell, Parker Sanders, and Elliott Sanders; lifelong friend, Billy Caldwell of Monroe, LA; and numerous cousins.Memorials may be made to Reily Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinston, LA or a charity of your choosing.Memorial service for Mr. William Alton "Bill" Norsworthy, 91, of Collinston, LA, will be held at a later date.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA