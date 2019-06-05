|
William Clyde "Billy" Standard III
West Monroe - William Clyde Standard III, a retired pharmacist from Shreveport, LA. stepped into eternity with his Savior on June 3, 2019 at the age of 71.
William is survived by his wife, Marsha Standard; two daughters, Emily Lambert and her husband James and Erica McCartney and her husband Jon; six grandchildren, John, Audrey, Josh, Hunter, Abby, and Maggie; sister Barbara Nugent and her husband Don; two nephews, Mark and Matthew Nugent and one niece, Amanda Reeder.
William or "Billy" as some would know him, was born July 15, 1947 to William and Mildred Standard. His childhood was spent enjoying hours of play outside with many neighborhood friends. He spent his summers in West Monroe with his grandparents catching lizards, picking figs, and being surrounded by farm life. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University with a degree in Pharmacy in 1970 and settled in Shreveport with his wife Marsha. In his free time, he loved to play golf as well as bowl. He was a tender-hearted, loving person and was affectionately named "Gentle Giant" by one of his customers at the pharmacy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at North Hills Church, 2208 Wellerman Rd., West Monroe, LA. Funeral Services will be held at North Hills Church in West Monroe on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 am under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 5, 2019