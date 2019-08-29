|
|
William Courtney Oliver, Jr.
Monroe - William Courtney Oliver, Jr., died peacefully surrounded by his family in a Shreveport, LA hospital on August 27, 2019. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Courtney was born on August 26, 1930, in Monroe, LA, to William Courtney Oliver, Sr. and Ivy Causey. He attended LSU and then enlisted into the Army. Upon returning from the war, he attended LA Tech in Ruston and then went on to graduate as a Geologist from Northeast LA in Monroe.
Courtney began his career as a drilling Superintendent. He made Louisiana oil and gas discoveries while working for Jones O'Brien, Atlantic Richfield, Union Producing, and many others. He is recognized as an expert geological witness before the Texas Railroad Commission. He i s a past member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the American Association of Petroleum Landman Geological Society, the New Orleans Geological Society, and the Lafayette Landman Society. He has served on the Boards of the Lafayette Community Correctional Center, Behavioral Health in Baton Rouge and Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette.
Courtney has been living on the lake at Toledo Bend for the past 20 plus years in his lovely home, which he built with his own two hands. He loved caring for his garden, teaching his grandchildren about rocks and how to fish. He was a true American sportsman.
Courtney's life will be forever cherished in the lives of his family: Laura Parker (partner) Monroe, Lynda Mays (Daughter-Tom) of Cashiers, NC, Wm Courtney Oliver III (son - Leslie) San Diego, CA, Heather Washington (daughter - David) Keller, TX, Brittany Oliver (daughter) Hemphill, TX, ten grandchildren, numerous loving nieces, many wonderful friends, and his cherished dog, Nola.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 3100 S. Vienna St., Ruston, LA 71270.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 29, 2019