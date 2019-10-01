|
William Dan "Bill" Files, Jr.
Winnfield - Mr. William Dan "Bill" Files Jr., age 81 of Winnfield, Louisiana passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Winn Parish Medical Center. Mr. Files is the son of the late William Dan Files Sr. and the late Ethelyn Gurney Files. He was also preceded in death by his wife Bettye Will Larche Files.
Bill was born and raised in Bastrop, Louisiana where he graduated from Bastrop High School. He later graduated from Louisiana Tech University School of Forestry. He married his high school sweetheart Bettye Will Larche Files December 28th, 1962.
They moved to Winnfield in 1968 and founded Files Timber Company in 1970. He was a charter member of Winn Parish Ducks Unlimited and National Trustee Emeritus. Mr. Files was a former President of Winnfield Chapter of Rotary Club International. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid LSU sports fan. Most of all, he will be remembered for hosting friends and family at his second home, "The Lonely Teal".
Mr. Files leaves to cherish his memory his children, Elizabeth Jo Files Cummings (Craig), W. D. "Bo" Files III, Margaret Files Morgan (Trey), and Mark Larche Files (Ashley), grandchildren Ashley and Caroline Cummings, Dane Files, Jake Roberts, Olivia Files, and John Mark Morgan. He is also survived by his brother Joe G. Files (Sandi).
Funeral services for Mr. Files will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Southern Funeral Home with Reverend Author Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.
Pallbearers will be Woodard Mott, Earle Files, John Files, Jake Roberts, Dane Files, and John Mark Morgan.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Oct. 1, 2019