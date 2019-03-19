William David Bryan



West Monroe



West Monroe - A service of celebration for William David Bryan, age 27, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until the service.



Will was born May 8, 1991, in Monroe, LA and was released from this earth on March 15, 2019. He is survived by his parents, David Garland Bryan and Beverly Ann Bryan. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Reginald N. Bryan, grandmother, Gloria Dean Evans and cousin, Ryan Oliveaux.



Will is also survived by his paternal grandmother Jean Bryan; brothers, David Bryan Jr., spouse Alane, and Howard Joseph Bryan, spouse Hailey; sisters, Betsy Blazier, spouse Adam, and Avery Anna Bryan; nieces, Alyssa Blazier and Piper Bryan; nephews, Evan Blazier and Hutchinson Bryan. He had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He had very close and caring friends, Kirby Shepard, Mikey and Brittney Garoby, and was Celty Garoby's godparent.



Currently, Will had been pursuing a Radiologic Technology degree from ULM. He was very excited about becoming a "Rad Tech" and had plans after graduating from the program to pursue advanced certification in Radiology. Will previously had attended West Monroe High School and excelled in playing the trumpet. He was an active member in the West Monroe Marching Band, the West Monroe High School Jazz Band, and the Boogie Band. He also performed as a member of the Monroe Youth Symphony Orchestra. He delighted in strolling the sidelines and entertaining West Monroe football fans playing lead trumpet in The Boogie Band.



His major hobby was collecting eclectic music on vinyl, with Modest Mouse being one of his all-time favorite performers. He loved playing Fallout on his xbox. Will also enjoyed snowboarding, fly-fishing for "bedded-up" bream in early summer on Lake D'Arbonne, inner-tubing, jet skiing and attending music festivals, especially VooDoo Fest in New Orleans.



A kind, sensitive, soft-hearted spirit, Will placed more value on friendships and people than he did worldly possessions. People who knew Will well would always remark, "He's such a funny guy!" Over the past ten years Will battled chronic depression but it seemed that he had just recently won this battle and was looking forward to his career in Radiology. Everyone will miss the silliness and joy Will spread wherever he was.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials for Will be made to the West Monroe High School Band Program, 201 Riggs Street West Monroe, LA, 71291, or make donations payable to ULM Foundation Radiologic Technology Program, ULM Foundation, 700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA, 71209.



Published in The News Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019