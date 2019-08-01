|
William David (Bill) Willis II
Ruston - William David (Bill) Willis II passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be from 1-2pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Douglas United Methodist Church, Ruston, LA, followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, LA, at 3pm August 3, 2019.
Bill was born on July 7, 1939 in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Baton Rouge, LA and attended University Lab School on the LSU campus from 1st through 12th grades. He graduated from University High School in 1957. He went on to graduate from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1961. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity. After graduation, he worked as a project and plant construction engineer in the chemical industry first in Cumberland, MD; then Port Ewen, NY; Lakeland, FL; Beaumont, TX; and Houston, TX. He retired in 2004 as a project manager for S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd., implementing installation of emission control systems (cleaner air) designed for petro-chemical plants in the Houston area.
He and Lee moved to Ruston in 2017 when their home in Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Hillman Willis and Mrs. Travis (McDonald) Willis, formerly of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lee Laine (Terry) Willis of Ruston, LA; his brother, Dr. Travis Hillman Willis and wife, Ilona Willis of Ruston, LA; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces.
Bill loved golf, the Houston Astros, the LSU Tigers, and most of all his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He was a life-long church member and cherished his association with members of the Douglas United Methodist Church and his Sunday school class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the , or to the Douglas UMC Memorial Fund.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 1, 2019