William E. "Bill" Chappell
Grayson - Funeral services for Mr. William E. "Bill" Chappell, 90, of Grayson, will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bill was born on April 2, 1929, to Velma Hall Chappell and Henry Morris Chappell in West Monroe, LA, and died on December 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elouise Hortman Chappell; sisters, Maureen Chappell Pipes and Ellagene "Jean" Chappell Elliott.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Beach Chappell; son, Ryan (Susan); grandchildren, Neil Chappell (Ashley), Sarah Chappell Hubbard (Lael), Rachel Chappell Chauvin (Jordan); three great-grandchildren, Wilder and Scarlet Chappell and Luca Hubbard; sister, Julia Chappell Wroten; sister-in-law, Catherine Collier Beach; a number of nieces and nephews.
Bill served in the United States Air Force, both as an active and reserve member. He was a retired educator and insurance agent for Farm Bureau. Bill also retired from his laundry route, which was his favorite. He lived in Caldwell Parish, where he managed the family pine-tree-raising operation. Bill was a member of the Columbia Lions Club and served the community on various boards and commissions. He was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to either Grayson United Methodist Church or Pilots for Patients.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019