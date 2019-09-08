|
William E. "Billy" Jones, Sr.
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. William E. "Billy" Jones, Sr., 86, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 9, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Jones was born April 8, 1933, and passed away September 5, 2019. He retired as a Lieutenant from Monroe Police Department after 21 years of service, and later worked at Glenwood Hospital in security for 21 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Jones and Marjorie Richburg; stepfather, Murry Richburg; and sister, Bernice Vining.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Irene B. Jones; children, Christie Jones Hill and husband Daniel, and William Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Brayden Hill, Mallorie Jones and Blake Burrows; great granddaughter, Paisley Burrows.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Gates, Daniel Hill, Brayden Hill, Blake Burrows, Skip Fife, Michael Gates, Lee Randels and Mike Bee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Wynn and Jim McCoun.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The News Star on Sept. 8, 2019