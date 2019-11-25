|
William E. "Billy" Laird
Monroe - A Celebration of Life in Remembrance for Mr. William E. "Billy" Laird, 84, of Monroe, LA, will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Laird was born September 4, 1935, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2019, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center. Mr. Laird graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, formerly Northeast Louisiana State College, and received his Master of Education from Mississippi College. He dedicated his entire career in the field of education, athletics, alumni, and university foundation activities. His life-long passion was the University of Louisiana, Monroe
and was humbled, when the university recognized he and his close friend, Don Weems, by the naming of the Laird Weems Center. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and served in numerous capacities. Mr. Laird served in the United States Army Reserves. He was member of the Barak Shriners (Royal Order of Jesters) and the Grand Lodge of Louisiana F. & A. M. # 465.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Celeste Laird; siblings, Jack Laird, Robert Laird, Loraine Smith, and Maxine Stegal.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Florinell Laird; children, Brenda Laird White (Harvey), Karen Laird Richter (Gary), Jack Laird (Tina), and Maxine Laird Moreau (Brian); eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister, Lynda McKellar; and numerous nieces, nephews, and ULM family.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Memorials gifts can be made to the ULM foundation, at 700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209, to the Billy and Florinell Laird Family Scholarship Endowment in Education.
