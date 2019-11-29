Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
William "Bill" Feazel


1963 - 2019
William "Bill" Feazel Obituary
William "Bill" Feazel

West Monroe - Funeral services for Bill Feazel, 56, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Rev. Gill Martin and Bro. Michael Hibbard officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Point, LA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Monday.

Bill was born on November 22, 1963 and passed away on November 25, 2019. He worked in the banking industry, and in the dietary department at Landmark Rehab and Nursing Home, as of late. Bill was a diehard Rebels and LSU fan. Bill also enjoyed his mission work in Honduras and being a team leader with Celebrate Recovery in the NELA area.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brother.

Survivors include his daughter, Beth Feazel, brothers, George Feazel and partner Doyle, Jim Feazel and wife Bonnie, and Paul Feazel, lifelong friend, Laurel Meredith and family, several nieces and nephews, stepfamily in Kentucky, and a host of forever family.

Pallbearers will be Bill's nephews and brothers in Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donate to CR at your church or to the Bill Feazel Celebrate Recovery fund at Christ Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
