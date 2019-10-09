Services
1954 - 2019
William Glenn Leshe Obituary
William Glenn Leshe

Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. William Glenn Leshe, 65, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Kevin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

William Glenn Leshe was born September 3, 1954, and passed away October 8, 2019. He was a member of McClendon Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and past church Treasurer. Mr. Leshe was also a Mason, a proud member of SAR, member of the West Monroe Breakfast Club and a founding member of the West Monroe Rebel Club.

Survivors include his wife, Shelia Leshe; daughter, Angela Juneau and husband Mark; son, Roye Leshe; grandchildren, Aaron Leshe, Sarrah Vivian Leshe, Daniel Juneau, Cara Juneau and Hannah Juneau; sister, Jo Lynn Crowell; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Vickie Roye; and nieces and nephews, Allison Lovelady, Jada Roye, Justin Roye, Chris Crowell and Brian Crowell.

Pallbearers will be Justin Roye, Zach Lovelady, Chris Crowell, Kendall Cooper, Jonathan Spears and Gus Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons at McClendon Baptist Church, Matt Hendrix and Stanley Buie.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
