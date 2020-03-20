|
|
William H. (Bill) Dew
West Monroe - Graveside services for William H. (Bill) Dew will be held at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. He was born November 20, 1946 in Bastrop and passed away March 19, 2020 in West Monroe.
Bill graduated from Crossett High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He retired from Georgia Pacific as a customer service supervisor after 42 years. Bill was a member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church for 30 years. He loved God and his family and will be remembered as an outgoing, people person, who you could always count on to make you laugh. Bill was a devoted Papa to his grandsons, always there to help out in all areas of their lives. He enjoyed spending time with them and taught them so many valuable lessons. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lindsey William Dew and mother, Mildred Hill Dew.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Raborn Dew; daughter Sherri Dew McClain and husband Jeremy; 3 grandsons, Brendan, Cole and Hayden McClain; sister, Nancy Dew Weems and husband John; brothers-in-law, Richard Raborn and James Raborn.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Crest Baptist Church or Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020