William Hale Boyd
Monroe - Graveside funeral services for William Hale Boyd, 72, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday September 21, 2019 at Beulah Methodist Cemetery in Calhoun, LA with Cliff Randall officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Boyd passed away September 15, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center after a sudden illness.
William was a graduate of Rayville High School and received his B.S. Degree from Northeast State College in 1968. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War, as a nuclear explosive disposal expert. He was retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Soil Scientist.
He was preceded by his parents, Hale and Eula Boyd.
Survivors: Daughter, Sara Boyd Power; Sister, Joyce Deloney; Brother, Richard Boyd; Step-Daughters, Deborah McIntyre and Dana Mullins; Step-Son, Greg Boyd; 7 Grandchildren, Stephanie Henderson, Rhyann Power, Jessica McIntyre, Katherine Grace Mullins, Christopher McIntyre, Nicolas Boyd and Kincade Mullins; 2 Great Grandchildren, Aaliyah Ruiz and Quinn McIntyre; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019