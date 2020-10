William J. FullerWest Monroe - Funeral services for William J. Fuller, 93, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Zach Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.William was born April 7, 1927 in Eros, LA and passed away October 6, 2020 in West Monroe. He was a member of Cheniere Baptist Church and also a Mason. William was preceded in death by his wife Cora Alyce Fuller; parents William and Hester Fuller; eleven brothers and sisters.William is survived by his son, Lloyd "Bo" Fuller and wife Connie; grand- daughters,Taylor Fuller, Danielle Edgeworth and husband Ashley; Morgan Burford and husband Chad; great-grandchildren, Chesney, Blayne, Peyton and Parker; numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Terry Wayne Berry, Larry Gates, Nathan Copeland, Donnie Fuller, Chad Burford and Ashley Edgeworth.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com