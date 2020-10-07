William J. Fuller
West Monroe - Funeral services for William J. Fuller, 93, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Zach Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
William was born April 7, 1927 in Eros, LA and passed away October 6, 2020 in West Monroe. He was a member of Cheniere Baptist Church and also a Mason. William was preceded in death by his wife Cora Alyce Fuller; parents William and Hester Fuller; eleven brothers and sisters.
William is survived by his son, Lloyd "Bo" Fuller and wife Connie; grand- daughters,Taylor Fuller, Danielle Edgeworth and husband Ashley; Morgan Burford and husband Chad; great-grandchildren, Chesney, Blayne, Peyton and Parker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wayne Berry, Larry Gates, Nathan Copeland, Donnie Fuller, Chad Burford and Ashley Edgeworth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com