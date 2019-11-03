|
|
William L. (Bill) Cartwright
Monroe - Funeral services for William L. (Bill) Cartwright, 77, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Danny Hawthorne officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Cartwright was born January 30, 1942, in Harrisburg, OR, and passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He dedicated his life to taking care of his family and helping others. He gave more than he took. Mr. Cartwright retired from Bentz and Elmore Construction where he showed the greatest of loyalty and work ethics beyond question. He loved his family and spending time with them all. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Cartwright taught his children and grandchildren to love God's nature.
Mr. Cartwright was preceded in death by his parents, Emment and Elssie Cartwright.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie Cartwright; children, Nikki Cartwright, Billy Cartwright, Jeannie Jones, and Cathy Ragland and husband Darren. He was Papaw to six grandchildren, Bradley Morrison, Morgan Morrison Woodward, Mindy Jones, Hunter Cartwright, William Cartwright, and River Cartwright; and two great-grandchildren, Ryland Woodward and Nolan Woodward. He also leaves behind his special buddy, Jimmy Dale Jones.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will include David Jones, Vincent Smith, Jimmy Dale Sims, Tron Whitfield, Donald Jones, and Stevie Sims.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019