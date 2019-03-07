|
William M. Temple, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for William M. Temple, Jr., 96, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Interment will follow at Start Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mr. Temple was born April 19,1922, in Lone Cedar, LA, and passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at North Louisiana Hospital in Ruston, LA. He drove himself to Ruston, LA on March 3, 2019, to attend his great grandson's birthday party that evening.
William (Bill) served in the US Navy during World War II. After the war he married Tiny Aikens who had also served in the US Navy. They owned the Temple of Beauty for 46 years.
Bill was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, the Sonny Smith Sunday School Class, and member of the Tuesday afternoon games group. He began painting at the age of 59 and was a member of the Monroe Art Association. He continued painting as a hobby and enjoyed weekly visits in his home to paint with friends.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Tiny Aikens Temple; parents, William Moston and Emma Temple; brothers, Floyd, Earl, Murl, and Ray Temple; and grandchildren, Lance Ward and Ashley Temple Irving.
Survivors include children, Judy and (Malcolm) Ward of Ruston, LA, Dale and (Terry) Temple of Monroe, LA, Tim and (Kelly) Temple of Winnsboro, LA, and Juanita and (Sam) Owens of Sterling, AK; grandchildren, Aub N. Ward of Ruston, LA, Robert Temple of Arkansas, and Abigail Williams of Anchorage, AK; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah, Aub Jr., Leah, Isaac, Ella, and Joseph Ward, Ashton Ward, Violet Williams; and great-great-grandchild, Dimitri Ward.
Visitation will be 12:30 PM until service time Thursday at Parkview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or Chennault Military Museum.
