William MacDonald Loftin
Monroe - A private family funeral service for Mr. William MacDonald Loftin will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, with Rev. Justin Akers officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.
Mr. Loftin was born on March 4, 1959, in Monroe and passed away on January 14, 2020, in Monroe. He worked at Friendly Finance up until his retirement. Mr. Loftin was a graduate of River Oaks High School and Tulane University. He was an avid college football fan and NRA member. He loved spending time with his great nieces and nephews at all their sporting events. Mr. Loftin was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Elizabeth Loftin and brother, John G. Loftin.
Survivors include his sisters, Elizabeth C. Loftin and Lila Gebhardt; nephews, John C. Loftin, Jim Loftin, Robert Loftin, and Ned White; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020