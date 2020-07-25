William Patrick Stewart, Jr.



Monroe, LA - William Patrick Stewart, Jr, 99, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Monroe, La. Bill was born on September 22, 1920 at Camp Pike, Arkansas to W. P. Stewart Sr and Georgia Stewart.



He graduated from Ouachita Parish High School and was a lifelong resident of Monroe.



During World War II, Bill served in the Army Air Force, and attained the rank of First Lieutenant.



Bill married Dorothy Halverson in 1945 and enjoyed a loving marriage until Dorothy passed away in 2004.



Bill earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Louisiana State University.



Bill and Dorothy were charter and active members of the Southside Methodist Church (later Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church). He was also a member of the Monroe Lions Club.



Bill was predeceased by his wife Dorothy H. Stewart, parents, W. P Stewart Sr and Georgia Stewart and brother Donald G. Stewart. He is survived by his sister, Georgia Gritzmacher and sister-in-law Juanita Stewart. His children are David Stewart (wife Karen), Carol Stewart of, and Lynn Stewart. He has four grandchildren, Dr Robert Stewart, Ashley Harrell, Will Stewart and Ele Stewart. His great grandchildren are Graham and Nora Stewart, and Owen Harrell.



The family would like to thank Dr. D. Patel, Dr M. S. Khalil, Merridth Middleton and the staff at St Francis Hospital for the care they have provided.



Lynn and David want to especially thank Carol for her unselfish sacrifice, and continuous care for Bill.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial be sent to the Lea Joyner Methodist Church.



Graveside service for William Patrick Stewart, Jr. will be 9:30 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church with Rev. Ben McGehee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Under the direction of mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.









