William R. Knapp Obituary
William R. Knapp of Monroe, LA, age 70, passed away at Alpine Nursing Home in Ruston, LA on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Heather Knapp Negrotto and spouse Brian Negrotto of Weston, LA and Hollie Knapp of Ruston, LA; three grandsons, William Connor Negrotto, Clayton Guyotte, and Kaleb Negrotto; and three brothers, Edward Knapp, Roy Knapp, and Sam Knapp. He is now at peace and reunited with his loved ones who have gone before him. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin Knapp, Jr. and Mary (Nanny) Lee Wells Knapp; and two sisters, Betty Knapp Spencer and Carolyn Knapp Hosea
Published in The News Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
