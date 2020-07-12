William "Billy" Thomas VanVeckhoven
Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of William "Billy" Thomas VanVeckhoven will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, under current Covid-19 Guidelines, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe with Father Tim Hurd officiating. Billy VanVeckhoven passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Billy was a native of Ouachita Parish and a resident of Monroe for 62 years. He was a partner and owner of Van Trow Toyota with his brothers John and Mike VanVeckhoven. Their business has thrived in the area for 65 + years and has received numerous awards for excellence and sales records. Billy attended Swanee Academy in Tennessee and Neville High School where he was a Senior Favorite.
He received his B.A. in accounting and finance from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.
During his youth, Billy ran track and was an avid skier. He skied competitively for Monroe.
As a young adult, Billy was a board member for our local Cancer Society
. He was instrumental in The Zoological Society donating a van for educational purposes and holding the areas first "Zoo to Do" at VanTrow. He participated annually in the Cadillac Golf Scramble and traveled to Pebble Beach for the finals one year. Billy and his brothers have supported ULM Athletics and sponsored many sporting events. Van Trow's generosity was boundless in their support of the community and the surrounding area. Pilots for Patients held a special place in his heart for the service they provide for patients and their families. He and his wife were founding members of the Krewe of Janus. Billy was also a huge advocate of the Arts and The Masur Museum; supporting art shows, and children's programs through the Talented Art Program in Monroe. He supported athletics at Lee, Neville, and LSU.
Billy was a member of Bayou DeSiard Country Club, The Lotus Club, LADA, NADA, Northwood Alumni Association, Great Southern Club, and the Gulfport Yacht Club. His favorite hobby was his Wednesday Night Poker Game and the colorful group of men he called friends. Billy's greatest love was his family and the countless trips they took together exploring the world and LSU Football. The children's activities took precedence over anything in his life. He was their world and their friends were loved as his own.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Mary Ann Bowen VanVeckhoven and his adored children, Laine and her spouse, Ryland Bertucci of Gulfport, MS and Chandler and his spouse Jenna, VanVeckhoven of Nashville, TN. "Busy", as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, are Ryland, JR, Mary Grace, William, and Henry Bertucci of Gulfport, MS and Thomas and Elaine VanVeckhoven (due August 13) of Nashville, TN; and his siblings, Milburn VanVeckhoven, Ginger Solberg, Lenell DuFour, Debra Holland, John VanVeckhoven and Mike VanVeckhoven; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Truman VanVeckhoven of Monroe, LA.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Lee Bowen, Donnie Newton, Joey Sampognaro, Scott Anderson, Mike Webb, Jeff Liner, Ryan Chappell and Dickie Raymond.
The family request memorials be made in lieu of flowers to The American Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Scott Barron, Lauren Seegers Erwin, and the staff at St. Francis Hospital for their continuous support and guidance.
