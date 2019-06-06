Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
West Monroe - Funeral services for William Wallace White, 87, of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Mr. White was born June 18, 1931, in Madden, MS, and went to his forever home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was a Korean War veteran, a local diesel mechanic for over 60 years, and owner of White's Truck Service. The roles he cherished most were husband, daddy, papaw, coffee papaw, brother, and uncle.

Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, Fred White and Annie White; his beloved wife of 50 years, Clara E. White; brothers and sisters, James White, Nolen White, Alice McCarty, and Freddie Venable.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Donna Castagnetta and husband Joe; grandchildren, Michele Compton and husband Rickey, Jodi Creed and husband Josh, and Joey Castagnetta; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Landon, Haleigh, Jolie, and Carley; sisters, Elaine Williams and Earline White; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him dearly.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the NELA War Veterans Home for the wonderful care during his stay. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to make a donation to the . Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Star on June 6, 2019
