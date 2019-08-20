|
|
William Watson
St. Joseph - William Wade Watson
William Wade Watson, 85, died peacefully on August 18th, 2019. Bill was was preceded in death by his parents Roslyn Newell and Philip Brooks Watson Sr., his brother Philip Brooks Watson, Jr. and stepson Adam David Nations). He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Watson Vizard and husband Michael,of St. Joseph, his grand children Sarah Scott Vizard of New Orleans, Ross Vizard (Brooke) of Nashville, His former wife and best friend, Katie Adams Watson of Natchez, her children Adrian Sandel (Lisa), and Kate Nations Seal (Charles), her grand children Ashley and Will Sandel, and Charlie, Matthew and Katie, and nephews Scott Watson (Mary Lynn), Brooks Watson (Karen) and Ben Watson (Linda) as well as a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves his rescue beagle LouLou to mourn his passing.
Bill graduated from Joseph Moore Davidson High School 1952 (class of 8). He attended Tulane University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1956 and then attended Tulane University Law School where he earned his J.D. degree in 1958. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, and the Tulane Law Review. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. Bill was very active in campus life and participated in numerous fraternity and campus football, basketball and softball events.
After college, Bill served in the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate from 1958-1960 at Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. He was called home to work at the Bank of St. Joseph and Trust Co., which subsequently became Cross Keys Bank. He was employed at the bank from 1960 through 2004, serving as President and Chairman of the Board from 1969-2004. A dear banking friend best described Bill as a noble voice of reason in the banking industry and no one could express a position on the issues quite like Bill. He was President of the Louisiana Bankers' Association in 1987.
One of his proudest accomplishments was starting the Lake Bruin Golf and Country Club with Barbara and George Bagley and being president of the club for the first seven years. Bill was an avid reader and published, "High Cotton, High Water, High Times" which he compiled from his great-aunt Lucille Watson's diary she kept in the early 1900s on Cross Keys Plantation. Bill was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church serving in the vestry and as treasurer for many years.
Bill was an avid and vocal football fan. Sarah his first grandchild, dubbed him "Touchdown." Soon it became a term of endearment used by all. Touchdown was well known for his conservative convictions and passionate letters to the editors on a broad array of subject matters. When having fun with a group, he would often quote and old country friend and say "People have more fun than anyone I know."
Bill loved his dogs, Lake Bruin, sports wagering, telling jokes, Galatoire's, Old Fashions, and people of all ages. He loved to keep an eye on his daughter and grand children on the Find My Friends app. God knows he will not need an app to keep up with us anymore. His last day was happily spent on his pier with family and friends and watching golf.
Visitation will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in St Joseph, LA on Wednesday August 21st from 12:30 to 2 pm followed by a memorial service with Father Gregg Riley. Honorary Pallbearers will be the current and former Directors of Cross Keys Bank, Ross Vizard, Parks Watson, Will Watson, Philip Watson, Adrian Sandel, Charles Seal, Ryan Sartor, Bob Cudd, and Larry Baker.
