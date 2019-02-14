Willie Edgar Frost



Monroe - Willie Edgar Frost, 79, of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2019. He was born in Hebert, Louisiana, on February 10, 1940 to the late Major Allen Frost and Cora Bell Frost. He was the husband of Irene Schmelz Frost for 60 loving years. He graduated from Mangham High School in 1958, and continued his education in the military receiving an Associate's Degree in Law Enforcement.



Mr. Frost, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, served a distinguished 24 years in the military. He received many medals and ribbons before retiring as a Sergeant Major. He went on to work another 25 years as the fixed operation manager for Ronnie Ward Auto Group. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, fishing with his daughter, and hunting with his boys. He spent his retired days going on vacations with his family, swimming with his grandchildren, and celebrating life with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Irene Schmelz Frost; three children, Sherry Frost (Al Guidry), Rock Frost (Arden), and Bill Frost; six grandchildren, Levi Notter (Megan), Justin Notter (Katlyn), Major Frost, Hayden Frost, Mackenzi Frost, and Emily Frost; one great-grandson, Kannon Notter; one brother, Buddy Frost (Lisa); two sisters, Nelda Cascio and Sylvia Frost; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by Martin and Eva Simpson, not family by blood but through love.



Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Friday 15, 2019 from 11:30-1:30. The Military Honors service will follow at 2:00 PM at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, Louisiana.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations go to the .



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary