Willie "Bill" Henson
Monroe - Funeral services for Willie "Bill" Henson, 94, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Henson was born September 22, 1925, in Winn Parish, LA, and passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was the owner and operator of Henson Pipeline Construction Company for 33 years. Mr. Henson served in the U. S. Army during WWII. He served as governor of the Loyal Order of Moose three times and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Brossett Henson; daughters, Beverly Henson Smith and Meg Henson Garsee; sons, Richard D. Henson, William D. Henson, Thomas J. Henson, and John D. Henson; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
