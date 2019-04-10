|
Deacon Willie James Lattimore
- - Deacon Willie James Lattimore passed away April 4, 2019 at the impressive age of 95. Willie Lattimore served in the United States Air Force and was awarded a Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife (Joyce) two children (Reggie and Diane), and one stepdaughter (Joycelyn). He was predeceased by one daughter (Judy). Funeral Services will be held at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (201 South 9th Street, West Monroe, LA) at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019. Viewing is Thursday from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at Smith's Funeral Home on Winnsboro Road.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 10, 2019