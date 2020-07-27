Willie L. VickBossier City - A private funeral service for Willie L. Vick, 100, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, Louisiana with her pastor, Rev. William Smith, officiating and under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, Louisiana. Mrs. Vick passed from this life on July 25, 2020, in Bossier City, Louisiana, a victim of COVID-19.Mrs. Vick is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hugh M. Vick; parents, William T. McCullough and Ida Brewer McCullough; son- in -law, Thomas W. Davenport, Jr.; and her six siblings.Survivors include her three daughters, Susan Vick Tudor (Michael) of Pineville, Louisiana, Monnita Vick Brasher (Phillip) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Kathryn Vick Davenport of Haughton, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Christopher M. Tudor of Pineville, Louisiana, Kimberly Stone Smith (Shane) of Haughton, Louisiana, Jeffrey S. Brasher (Lindy) of Monroe, Louisiana, Emily Brasher Linsenbardt (Jon) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Jason W. Tudor of Sebring, Florida; four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Linsenbardt, Ethan Brasher, Caleb Linsenbardt, and McKenzie Smith; and numerous very special nieces and nephews.Mrs. Vick was born in Pope, Mississippi on May 28, 1920, and lived in Panola County, Mississippi until she and her husband, Hugh, moved to Louisiana in 1948. She worked to support her husband while he attended L.S.U. and then became a full time homemaker when they moved to Monroe, Louisiana in 1949.Affectionately known as Mother, Grannie, Grannie Vick, and Aunt Snookie, she lived a full of life defined by kindness, commitment to family and service to others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family and her church. She especially enjoyed gathering the extended family for celebratory meals where her legendary yeast rolls and chocolate pies were highlights. Family members leaving to return home after these gatherings almost always received a tin of cookies to take home with them. Faithful to her church, she taught four year olds in Sunday School and led mission organizations at College Place Baptist Church, Monroe, Louisiana and was instrumental in organizing the ministry to home bound members at Lakeshore Baptist Church, Monroe, Louisiana where she was a member for many years.Asked what lesson she hoped her children and grandchildren would learn, she responded, "to be honest, kind and understanding of others". She taught by example. Both in person and through the hundreds of notes and cards she wrote to family and friends through the years she offered encouragement and support. During her later years she taught all of us the art of aging gracefully. She seldom complained, took new challenges in stride and found new ways to continue loving and supporting friends and family.The family expresses gratitude to Dr. Robert Smith, II of Bossier City, Louisiana and Dr. Gregory Green of Monroe, Louisiana for the excellent care they provided to our beloved mother through the years.Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church 308 Lakeshore Dr. Monroe, LA 71203Humble yourselves under the hand of God that he may lift you up in due time; casting all your cares on him for he cares for you 1 Peter 5:6-7Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA