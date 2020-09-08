1/1
Willie Lea Owens Lovett
Mrs. Willie Lea Owens Lovett

West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Willie Lea Owens Lovett, 87, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn, Dr. Woods Watson and Rev. Michael Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Lovett was born May 3, 1933 in Monroe, LA, and passed from this life on September 6, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Lovett is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rev. William W. Lovett, Jr,; daughter, LaRone Lovett Richardson and husband, Randall; sons, Bret Lovett and wife, Jackie, and Kirt O. Lovett and wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Kristen Richardson Borguezan and husband, Marcio; Will Lovett; Matt Richardson and wife, Brittany; Ashley Lovett Mallett and husband, Matthew; and Kole Lovett; great grandchildren, William, Bridget, and Joseph Borguezan, and Lyla Grace Richardson; brother, Lamar Owens; sister, Emma Lou Bush; sister-in-law, Vera Lou Blazier Adams and husband, Don; along with a host of much loved nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or to the charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
