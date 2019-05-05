Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Willie Mae (Bennett) White Obituary
Willie Mae White (Bennett)

Monroe - Mrs. Willie Mae White (Bennett), age 95, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, peacefully in her sleep.

She was born March 3, 1924, in Pioneer, LA, a daughter of the late Rachel and William Griffin, and was raised with 8 brothers and sisters. She jokingly told everyone she was born in the "Capital" of Louisiana.

Willie Mae was preceded in death by her husbands: Harvey Edward White, Jack Bennett; Sisters: Hazel Carr, Mildred McGowen; Brothers: Clyde Griffin, Everett Griffin, Bess Griffin, Carl Griffin, Hubert Griffin, Ester Griffin.

She was a member of Lea Joiner Memorial United Methodist Church, and a 1st Grade school teacher for over 30 years at Jack Hayes Elementary School. She enjoyed her Sunday school group, decorating her house, gardening & shopping. The thing she loved most was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Those who knew Willie Mae, knew of her feisty, yet loyal and loving character. She was never one to keep her thoughts to herself but was always there when she was needed. Our Momma and "Maw Maw" was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman and we will miss her every day.

Willie Mae is survived by her daughter, Dianne Cromwell (James) and son, Harvey White, Jr. (Brenda); three grandsons, Kevin Cromwell (Panzi), Ned White (Ashley) and Brandon White; two granddaughters, Amanda Vicknair (Ken) and Ashley Cooke (Chisum); and several great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe (Hwy 165), with Rev. Robert Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA

Willie Mae's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be sent to Lea Joiner Memorial United Methodist Church.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ouachita Rehab & Nursing for taking such invaluable care of our Momma and "Maw Maw". We are very grateful for their love and support.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on May 5, 2019
