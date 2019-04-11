|
Willis Earl Watson
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Willis Earl Watson, 81, of Monroe, LA, will be 10:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Watson was born February 5, 1938 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 8, 2019. He was a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Watson was a member of First Baptist Church, West Monroe. He retired, after 20 years, from the Monroe Police Department, with the rank of Captain. After retiring, he went to work for the West Monroe Correctional Center. Mr. Watson then went to work as the Director of Recreation for the City of West Monroe. He soon transferred to the West Monroe City Construction Department where he was instrumental in the revitalization of various Kiroli Park projects. Mr. Watson enjoyed fishing and working in his yard with his roses. He loved spending time with his family, especially his pride and Joy, Cole, his grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Watson Sr. and Amie Viola Buffington Watson; brothers, Harvey Jr., L.E., Herman and Tom Watson.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Pruitt Watson; two children, Kevin Watson (Jeri Beth) and Jill Watson; grandson, Cole Watson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Sladen Mohl, Leslie Watson, Walter Watson, Darin "Moosie" Pruitt, Michael Pruitt, and Lynn Mercer.
Memorial may be made to the First Baptist Church, West Monroe.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.
