Wilton Mabus Walters
Bossier City - September 18, 1941 - August 20, 2019
Wilton Mabus Walters, 77, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Walters; two daughters, Sherri Walters and Melanie Fredrickson (Jody); grandsons, Luke and Eric. He is preceded in death by his father, Wilton Walters; mother, Lera Mabus Walters; and sister, Martha Williams.
Mr. Walters worked as a bank examiner for the FDIC early in his career; he also spent many years in the banking industry in West Monroe, LA and Ruston, LA. He had a great business mind and entrepreneurial spirit that served him well in his later years.
Mabus cared about people and rarely met a stranger. He was the finest example of a true and loyal friend. Some of his dearest friends are those he had for a lifetime. His spirit and kindness will live on in the lives of the people he touched.
At Mr. Walters' request, there will not be a memorial service. His wish was for those he loved to do something that brings them joy. In this way, his life will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to a .
Published in The News Star on Aug. 25, 2019