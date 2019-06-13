|
Winfred Wade Crenshaw "Win"
Clarksville, TN - Winfred Wade Crenshaw "Win", age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Win entered into this life on August 17, 1934, in Monroe, LA to the late Paul and Lillie Kitchens Crenshaw.
He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Steven Crenshaw, and many other relatives.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Crenshaw; sons, Winfred Wade Crenshaw, Jr., and Dwayne Alan Crenshaw; daughters, Sharon Lynn McNutt, and Cynthia Dione Lowery; sister, Pauline Paulus; uncle, Bill Kitchens, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Published in The News Star on June 13, 2019