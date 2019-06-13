Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Winfred Crenshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winfred Wade "Win" Crenshaw


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winfred Wade "Win" Crenshaw Obituary
Winfred Wade Crenshaw "Win"

Clarksville, TN - Winfred Wade Crenshaw "Win", age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Win entered into this life on August 17, 1934, in Monroe, LA to the late Paul and Lillie Kitchens Crenshaw.

He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Steven Crenshaw, and many other relatives.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Crenshaw; sons, Winfred Wade Crenshaw, Jr., and Dwayne Alan Crenshaw; daughters, Sharon Lynn McNutt, and Cynthia Dione Lowery; sister, Pauline Paulus; uncle, Bill Kitchens, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Published in The News Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now