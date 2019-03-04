Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Downsville, LA - Yvonne Hearne Jordan, 95, of Downsville, LA passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Alpine Guest Care in Ruston, LA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe with Reverend Cory Bruce officiating. Interment will be follow at Concord Church Cemetery in Chatham, LA. Visitation will be held Monday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home - West Monroe. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Clinton A. Jordan; daughter, Glenda Jordan Ainsworth; great-grandson, Jonas Reed; parents, Rev. Robert H. & Velma Cox Hearne; sister, Marjorie Hearne Crawford and son-in-law Dave Denton. Yvonne is survived by her daughters; Ginger Jordan Hagewood (Gene), Donna Jordan Denton; sons, Bob Jordan (Angie), Jay Jordan (Jill); 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Mar. 4, 2019
