1/1
Aaron J. Eagan
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Aaron J. Eagan, age 26, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2020. Aaron was born in Neenah on May 10, 1994 to Ronald and Mary (Kollmann) Eagan.

Aaron was a member at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. He attended Grace Ev. Lutheran School, Winnebago Lutheran Academy and Fox Valley Technical College, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice. From playing soccer or golf to hunting or fishing, Aaron enjoyed being outside. Aaron loved spending time with Michelle and Addison, and his family and friends.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Ronald and Mary; brother, Jacob (Wendi); sister, Kaili (Jason) Markgraf; nieces and nephews, Ella, Lincoln, Miles, Leo, Willa and Alden; love of his life, Michelle Koster, and her daughter, Addison; and grandfather, Raymond Eagan.

A service for Aaron will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church (913 Nebraska St) at 6:00 PM. Reverend Chad Graham will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In order to follow the guidelines of the state mandate, masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
06:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Mary,
I am so sorry for your loss! I was so fortunate to have known you while I worked at Aurora. My heart is breaking for you, no words can describe what you must be going thru. From one mother to another, I can't even bear the pain you must be feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
A friend
Friend
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved