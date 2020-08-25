Oshkosh - Aaron J. Eagan, age 26, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2020. Aaron was born in Neenah on May 10, 1994 to Ronald and Mary (Kollmann) Eagan.Aaron was a member at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. He attended Grace Ev. Lutheran School, Winnebago Lutheran Academy and Fox Valley Technical College, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice. From playing soccer or golf to hunting or fishing, Aaron enjoyed being outside. Aaron loved spending time with Michelle and Addison, and his family and friends.Aaron is survived by his parents, Ronald and Mary; brother, Jacob (Wendi); sister, Kaili (Jason) Markgraf; nieces and nephews, Ella, Lincoln, Miles, Leo, Willa and Alden; love of his life, Michelle Koster, and her daughter, Addison; and grandfather, Raymond Eagan.A service for Aaron will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church (913 Nebraska St) at 6:00 PM. Reverend Chad Graham will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In order to follow the guidelines of the state mandate, masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.