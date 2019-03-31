|
Oshkosh - Aaron Michael Kubicki, 41, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 28, 2019 at Cherry Meadows hospice after an 11 year battle with brain cancer. Gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday April 2nd at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial Street in Neenah from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00p.m. There will be time for sharing of memories of Aaron during the service. For the complete obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
