Services
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church,
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adaline Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adaline Robbins


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adaline Robbins Obituary
Adaline Robbins

Wautoma / Ripon - Adaline Janice Robbins, age 88 of Ripon, formerly of Wautoma, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Prairie Place Assisted Living, Ripon. She was born on August 23, 1931 in Fond du Lac to Theodore and Alma (Zeigenhagen) Robbins. Adaline graduated from Rosendale High School, Class of 1949. After graduation, Adaline went to work at Ripon Mills where she was the secretary and accountant. She then worked as Vice President at Ripon Federal Savings and Loan for many years. Adaline was a member and past President of the Business and Professional Womens Club where she was named Career Woman of the Month. Adaline enjoyed bowling, leathercraft, sailing, swimming, book and garden clubs and spending time in the winter on Captavia Island, FL. Adaline was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, serving in many different capacities including the Orphan Grain Train. She also traveled extensively throughout Europe. Adaline will be remembered by many friends and members of her extended family.

Adaline is survived by her niece: Christine (Christopher) Giffey- Brohaugh; nephew: Myron (Jenelle) Giffey; great nieces: Acadia Giffey-Brohaugh, Rachel (Jesse) Giffey Brohaugh, Phoebe Giffey-Brohaugh; great nephews: Joshua (Jessica) Giffey, Zachary (Jolene) Giffey; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Alma Broadway, Marion Giffey and Melvin Robbins.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:30AM until the time of services at 11AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun. Leikness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com

The family would like to also express their appreciation to the staff at Prairie Place in Ripon for their love and care for our Aunt Ad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Adaline's name to the Orphan Grain Train. www.ogt.org

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now