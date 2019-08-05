|
|
Adelaide F. Ahrens
Oshkosh - Adelaide "Abbie" F. Ahrens, age 97 of Markesan, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 at the Markesan Resident Home.
Abbie was born on November 4, 1921 at the home of her parents in Green Lake Township, now Center House. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Leona (Buetow) Kimble. Abbie was a graduate of Ripon High School, class of 1939. On September 3, 1950, she married Russell Ahrens. They were the owners of Ahrens Implement Co., located in Markesan from April 1, 1959 until December 1, 1976. The business included John Deere farm equipment, lawn and garden products, and a Ski Doo snowmobile dealership. Abbie did much of the office work for the business. Abbie enjoyed gardening around her property, exploring her family genealogy and especially her view of Little Green Lake from her picture window.
Adelaide is survived by cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell on March 16, 1998; and her parents.
A graveside service for Adelaide will be held at the Green Lake Center Cemetery on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating.
Her family and friends would like to thank the Markesan Resident Home, Agnesian Hospice, and Berlin Hospital for the outstanding care and comfort they provided to Adelaide in her final days.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019