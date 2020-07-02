1/1
Menomonee Falls - (nee Raatz) Of Menomonee Falls, WI formerly of Wautoma, WI. Born to Eternal Life June 29, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved wife the late Samuel Kluth. Dear mother of Janice (Mike) Torres, Donald (Kathy) Kluth, David Kluth, Vincent Kluth, and the late Garry (Nancy) Kluth. Loving grandmother of Garrett (Heidi) Kluth, Carrie Lynn (Jason) Sliwa, Katrina (Eric) Johnson, Krista Hainz and Samuel (Shannon) Kluth. Great-grandmother of Macy, Maddy, Grady, Jonathan, Brody, Brayden, Gavin, Parker, Leah, and Zachary. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Twila, and brothers Orlin and Frederick. Adeline was a devoted mother who dedicated her life to her children and her Christian faith. She was a member of the Hartford Senior Friends.

Visitation Friday, July 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Memorials to the American Heart Assoc. would be appreciated. The Schramka Funeral Home is Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
