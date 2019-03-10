|
Agnes G. Bush
Omro - Agnes G. Bush, age 87, of Omro, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born June 3, 1931, in Berlin to the late Alfred and Tillie (Pernitzke) Yonke. On August 24, 1957, she married Lee Bush in Berlin, and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2009, after 51 years of marriage.
Agnes is survived by a daughter, Julie (Matthew) Trombla; a son, Terry Bush (Heather); five grandchildren, Devin McDermott, and Jordan, Korynne, Ryley, and Ryker Bush; two sisters, Eleanor Finnegan, and Beatty Ann Duffy; a brother-in-law, Marlin Zuther; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Per Agnes' wishes cremation has taken place and a private inurnment will be at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery, Berlin.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 10, 2019