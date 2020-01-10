Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Alan Watkins


1956 - 2020
Alan Watkins Obituary
Alan Watkins

Redgranite - Alan James Watkins, age 63, of Redgranite passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020. Alan was born on May 22, 1956 in Berlin, the son of James and Anne (Button) Watkins. He is survived by his children Cole (fiance Kailey) Watkins, Ross (Kelly) Watkins, Cassandra (Preston) Kappus, and their mother Kay Watkins. He is further survived by his granddaughter Clara Kappus; sisters, Tracy (Marvin) Lokken, Kelly (Robert) Van, Michelle (Lee) Nelsen; father-in-law Richard Kettlewell; and many other family and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey Watkins; and mother-in-law, Sandra Kettlewell.

Visitation for Alan will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral home in Berlin. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral home with visitation 1 hour prior. Alan will be laid to rest following the service at Redgranite Foster Road Cemetery with Military Honors.

For more information please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 S. Adams Ave

Berlin, WI 54923

(920) 361-2050

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
