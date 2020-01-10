|
|
Alan Watkins
Redgranite - Alan James Watkins, age 63, of Redgranite passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020. Alan was born on May 22, 1956 in Berlin, the son of James and Anne (Button) Watkins. He is survived by his children Cole (fiance Kailey) Watkins, Ross (Kelly) Watkins, Cassandra (Preston) Kappus, and their mother Kay Watkins. He is further survived by his granddaughter Clara Kappus; sisters, Tracy (Marvin) Lokken, Kelly (Robert) Van, Michelle (Lee) Nelsen; father-in-law Richard Kettlewell; and many other family and friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey Watkins; and mother-in-law, Sandra Kettlewell.
Visitation for Alan will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral home in Berlin. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral home with visitation 1 hour prior. Alan will be laid to rest following the service at Redgranite Foster Road Cemetery with Military Honors.
For more information please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020