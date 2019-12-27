|
Albert J. Schnyder Jr.
Oshkosh - Albert J. Schnyder Jr., age 83, of Oshkosh, died on Christmas Day 2019. He was born on March 26, 1936 in Oshkosh the son of Albert and Ora Rucks Schnyder Sr. On June 4, 1960 he married Jacqueline Rhyner in Oshkosh. She preceded him in death in 2004.
He was a charter member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a printer for the Oshkosh Northwestern for over 40 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing bowling, and taking walks. He and Jacqueline took many bus trips around the country before her death. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan.
He is survived by his children Robert(Melissa) Schnyder and Kathy Bidwell, five grandchildren Tyler, Joe, and Jen Schnyder, Aaron,and Alyssa Bidwell , a nephew and several nieces, as well as long time neighbors and friends Bud and Pat Seibold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters Dorothy(Bernie) Miller, Mabel(Al)Burns and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sue and John Mauritz.
A memorial service will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at noon at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Park. Full Military Honors will be performed at the funeral home at the conclusion of the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elijah's Place and Mercy Medical Center for their care of Albert.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019