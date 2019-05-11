|
Albert Stapleton
Oshkosh - Albert "Al" R. Stapleton, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in Stambaugh, MI on February 17, 1944 the son of the late John and Eva (Spencer) Stapleton. Al worked for Oshkosh Corporation for 41 years, retiring in 2003. In his younger years he enjoyed the outdoors and was known to hunt, fish and camp.
Survived by his children: Richard (Kim) Stapleton and Katherine Stapleton; grandchildren: Kyle (Melissa) Stapleton and their daughters: Harper and Reagan, Karri Stapleton and Keefer Stapleton; mother of his children, Joan Olsen; sisters: Joan (Paul) Graham and Bonnie Stapleton; nieces and nephews; special uncle, Arnold Stapleton; special cousin, Alton Culver; companion, Pat Rock; and special friends: Karen Borst and Molly Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Stapleton.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Solutions Recovery Club, 621 Evans St., Oshkosh from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 18, 2019 there will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at The Little White Church, Hwy 55, Alvin, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 11 to May 12, 2019