Aleen "Lhyn" Kibbons
Aleen "Lhyn" Kibbons

Oshkosh - Aleen, (Lhyn) Alderoza Kibbons passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Bacolod City, Phillipines on August 5, 1973 to Bernadita and Allan Alderoza.

Lhyn came to the United States with her son, Lendry Love Alderoza, in 2014 and worked at Amcor where she made many close friends. She was fiercely protective and immensely proud of her son. She enjoyed singing, Dancing, outdoor activities like camping, hiking, walking, taking pictures, collecting and growing beautiful orchids and sharing stories with everyone she met about her son's military career in the US Navy. She was a very devoted Catholic. She loved attending masses in St Raphael the Archangel Church and all other neighboring Catholic Churches.

Lhyn was preceded in death by her mother, Bernadita Paccial Alderoza. She left behind her beloved son, Lendry; her father, Allan Alderoza; two brothers, Alberto and Arian Alderoza; special niece, Karla Faye Caballero, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many dear friends.

Friends and loved ones are invited to celebrate her life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church (830 S Westhaven Drive - Oshkosh). Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 6:30 p.m. The family asks anyone attending to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up in Lhyn's name at the Nicolet National Bank for the purchase of a bench in her memory at Menominee Park.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
