|
|
Alfred "Al" G. Sang
Fond du Lac - Alfred "Al" G. Sang, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Francis Home.
He was born on April 6, 1933, in Oshkosh, the son of Alfred Martin and Mary Blau Sang. At the age of four, his mother passed away and he was raised by his father and his aunts, his father's sisters. He was educated at Trinity Lutheran Christian School and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1951. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served 13 months in Korea with the Signal Corp in the Korean Military Advisory Group. He attained the rank of sergeant and received an honorable discharge in 1955. He married Marion Scheuermann at Zion Lutheran Church, in Oshkosh, on May 31, 1958. They were married for 61 years.
Al was co-owner, manager, and president of Haber Printing, until his retirement in 1997. Before ownership he was a member of Local #408 and served as its president for many years while he was an employee at Haber Printing. Al was a past member of Elks Lodge #57. His hobbies include wood carving, wood working, photography, travel and fishing. He vacationed and owned a summer home on Birch Lake in Oneida County where he spent many happy days perch and walleye fishing. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marion K. Sang, his brother and sister-in-laws: Lyle McDonald of Oshkosh, John (Virginia) Steiner of Waukesha, his special niece and nephew: Gary (Sue) McDonald of Oshkosh, Lisa (partner Jim Heller) Rabidoux of Waukesha and Aimee (Ryan) Busse of Omro; nieces and nephews: Steve (Ellen) McDonald of Oshkosh, Lynda Maus of Oshkosh, Debbie McDonald of Oshkosh, and Pam (Doug) Tice of Oshkosh; many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jacquelyn McDonald, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Phillip Enderle officiating. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military services at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hope Lutheran Church.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 22, 2019