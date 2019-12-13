Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W Marquette St
Appleton, WI
Alice Carsten


1933 - 2019
Alice Carsten Obituary
Alice Carsten

Appleton - 86, went home to her Heavenly Father December 5th, at Cherry Meadows Hospice Residence. She was born in Chicago on August 15, 1933.

She raised her family in VillaPark, making home for many years in Oshkosh and later Appleton. She worked serving the residents of ParkView Health Center.

Alice was a hugger, whether she knew you or not, always sharing her smile and love of life. She lived her Catholic faith acknowledging her blessings and love of her 2 daughters: Christine (David) Petersen and Lynn (Kirt) Schwarm; 3 beautiful granddaughters, husbands, her 9 cherished great grandchildren, and her treasured pets. She is further survived by brother Bob and other family and friends who brought her immense joy throughout her life.

The light she brought to those around her will be dearly missed. The family is grateful to all those who loved and cared for "Granny".

A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 11:30AM, Saturday. December 28 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W Marquette St, Appleton. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
